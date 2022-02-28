Another 'Weather Alert Day' as rain, wind slam Western Washington

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
24
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:35 PM PST until TUE 5:30 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from MON 2:10 PM PST until WED 12:55 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:45 PM PST until WED 5:11 AM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:05 PM PST until WED 9:54 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:48 PM PST until THU 2:18 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:03 AM PST until WED 2:35 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:07 AM PST until THU 5:38 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
Flood Warning
from MON 9:04 AM PST until TUE 7:00 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:15 PM PST until TUE 1:54 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:16 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
High Wind Warning
until MON 4:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:22 AM PST until WED 8:48 PM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:34 PM PST until TUE 2:04 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:30 PM PST until WED 7:42 AM PST, Lewis County, Pierce County
Flood Advisory
from MON 1:05 PM PST until THU 7:00 AM PST, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Yakima County
Avalanche Warning
until MON 6:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Wenatchee Area
Flood Watch
until WED 3:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Wind Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Central Coast
Flood Watch
until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Clark County
Avalanche Warning
until MON 7:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Special Weather Statement
until MON 8:45 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
from MON 10:24 AM PST until MON 6:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

Another 'Weather Alert Day' as rain, wind slam Western Washington

By
Published 
Updated 11:35AM
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Heavy rain continues to hit Western Washington

There could be upwards of 2-5" of rain falling in the lowlands and Cascades today through Tuesday morning.

SEATTLE - It's a messy Monday for sure and that is why the FOX 13 Weather Team is keeping us under Weather Alerts through Tuesday as a plume of moisture continues to pump into Western Washington.  

Expect widespread showers today and at this point Seattle is heading towards setting a record for daily rain total (record to beat 1.46").  The rain will hang with us through early Wednesday before this latest atmospheric river moves out of the area.  

Expect warmer temperatures along with heavy rain at times across the Sound and the mountains.  Area rivers will become stressed as snow melt runs down into the lowlands.  

A "Flood Watch" will remain in effect through Wednesday afternoon for most counties around the region.  

A "Flood Warning" also in effect for many area rivers as well.   We're watching Mason County and the Skokomish River near Potlatch today as that portion of the river is expected to crest later this evening into tonight.  And here is a list of several more rivers under the warning: Snoqualmie, Chehalis, Newaukum, Puyallup, Nisqually, Cowlitz and Tolt.  

The mountains are struggling to remain open and safe as snow levels sit between 6,500'-7,000'.  

Stevens Pass is finally back open with "traction tires advised" after being closed through midday.  

As of 2:30pm today Snoqualmie Pass is still closed due to the threat of Avalanches and dangerous conditions.  Crews will continue to work and evaluate the situation with hopes to open by 5pm.  Be prepared that the pasess could open and close again through tomorrow as heavy rain will fall for much of today.  

Here's a look at rain totals through Wednesday night.  Some spots could see upwards of two plus inches of rain in the bucket.  Allow for extra time on the roads as ponding and hydroplaning will be an issue as long as rain continues to fall.   Look for rising streams, creeks, and puddles to create problems communities around Puget Sound. 

Rain will turn to showers by late Tuesday.  Highs will run slightly warmer too, landing in the mid 50s.  

As conditions start to ease mid-week much of our alerts will drop off, but unsettled weather will remain with us.  There is a slight chance of thunderstorm activity Tuesday and Wednesday.  Highs will fall into the upper 40s.  

As we push into the weekend showers will become just scattered Thursday and Friday with some drying Saturday and Sunday!  Stay tuned!  

Have a great day and stay dry!  ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX13 Forecaster

