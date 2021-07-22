Another sweet summer day

If you liked yesterday, you'll like today. We're starting out with fewer clouds than yesterday and we're already seeing nice clearing. Check out this morning's spectacular sunrise from our Lumen Field camera. We'll be a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday's high of 72 at SeaTac. Mid 70s today. Comfortable.

Air Quality Alerts (the gray areas on the map below) continue in Eastern Washington around where fires are burning. The red dots near Omak indicate "unhealthy" air quality. We are fortunate in Western Washington to have good air quality - those green dots. I hope it stays that way!

Tomorrow, through the weekend, and into the middle of next week, we'll enjoy sunny skies and highs around normal - which is 79 this time of the year.

With mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s, it's a Waggin' Tail Day for the Pet Walk Forecast.

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott