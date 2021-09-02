Another spectacular September day

Like yesterday, we're starting out with chilly temps, but we'll have abundant sunshine and warm up to the mid/upper 70s this afternoon.

Air quality is good across the state, despite smoke from fires in Eastern Washington creeping into the Cascades a bit.

The remnants of Hurricane Ida are finally exiting the U.S. and heading into the Atlantic after leaving a trail of destruction from Louisiana to Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

Tomorrow will start out sunny, but clouds roll in late in the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

The weekend will be partly sunny and there is a slight chance of a few showers late Saturday, overnight into Sunday morning. This will be mainly to the north. Highs over the weekend will still be in the mid/upper 70s.

Monday, Labor Day, looks lovely - mostly sunny, mid 70s. Same for Tuesday.

Here's the 7-Day Forecast.

With sunny skies and highs in the mid/upper 70s, it's a Waggin' Tail Day for the Pet Walk Forecast.

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott