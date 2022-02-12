Another round of sunshine Sunday with showers returning for Valentine's Day!

A stellar day up and down the west coast folks! Temperatures around Puget Sound soaring above average into the mid to upper 50s with plenty of sunshine!

Since we'll be under clearer skies overnight temperatures will drop quickly to near freezing! Cold for sure, but pretty for star gazing!

Highs will push above normal again tomorrow as high pressure remains over us, but our ridge will start to finally breakdown throughout the day. Clouds will increase by late afternoon opening the door for a low to move through on Monday delivering lowland rain and mountains snow. The Cascades will see 3-6" of fresh powder. Check the roads before you travel across the passes Monday!

As the system moves inland showers start early during the morning commute. The bulk of the rain will push east with most of the precip falling over the mountains by 8am. Valentine's Day won't be a total washout with showers diminishing by the evening commute. Look for winds to be a bit breezy at times too with this system.

By 5pm most of the region is dry with only a few spotty showers leftover. Highs will cool int the mid 40s, below our average of 50 for this time of year.

Rain totals for this rain event are not too impressive. We'll see anywhere from 0.03" for Port Angeles to 0.56" for Chehalis with just a quarter in the bucket at SeaTac.

The rest of the week features cloudy days with filtered sunshine and occasional showers in between as a few disturbances try to move through the area. Highs land in the upper 40s to near 50. Enjoy!

Have a great Sunday all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

