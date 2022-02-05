Another round of sunshine for Sunday before a weak system drops light showers early Monday.

What pretty end to the day! Highs warming into the upper 40s for most around Western WA. Our average high temperature now sits at 50.

Overnight lows will drop about 10 degrees off our Saturday highs with Seattle landing near 36. The temperature trend going forward pushes us back up into the low 40s, just above average. We'll also see widespread low clouds with patchy fog developing throughout much of next week.

As we look at the big picture high pressure will take over giving us some really nice winter days next week.

We do have one bump in the road before we enjoy several dry days and sunshine. The backend of a front moving through British Columbia will drag showers across Western WA early Monday lasting through midday. By late afternoon/evening showers will wrap up with some clearing.

The rest of the week into the weekend looks pleasant at this point. We're forecasting morning fog and afternoon sunshine with highs in the low to mid 50s by later in the week. Some forecast models suggest slightly warmer highs, possibly into the upper 50s for some spots. Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the weekend! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

