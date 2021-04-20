Another round of spring sunshine mid-week then a chance of shower with cooler highs for the weekend

Happy Tuesday, another blue-sky day for the region! Highs soaring into the upper 60s to low 70s inland while the coast cooling off a bit only seeing the upper 50s to near 60.

We will continue to gradually cool through the rest of the week while also introducing rain into the forecast. Wednesday will be mild to warm again with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will increase as a trough slides east late tomorrow night into Thursday.

The return of onshore flow will drop temperatures much cooler not only through the week, but into next week too. Highs drop from the 70s to the low 50s (well below average) Saturday before slightly rebounding into the mid to upper 50s and finally near 60 by the start of next week.

Tonight, most of us will remain under clear skies, especially the Central Sound. The Coast will see marine air pushing in spreading low clouds as far as the South Sound by sunrise. Some areas may see some patchy morning fog as well.

Spring warmth continues for Wednesday with highs near 73 for Seattle. By Thursday, the upper atmosphere shifts some as an upper trough moves east with most of the energy focused east of Puget Sound, clouds will increase and there is the potential of a little morning drizzle for some around the area, but most will stay dry.

Friday is mostly dry too, but rain returns very late into early Saturday as a front moves towards the Northwest. A damp weather pattern will be the new trend after our nice, long dry stretch. The second half of the weekend showers will be just scattered, and we'll stay that way into Monday/Tuesday. Highs pushing to near normal, in the upper 50s.

Have a great night!

