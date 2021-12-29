Another round of snow to hit the Puget Sound area Thursday morning

Another round of winter weather will hit Western Washington early Thursday morning bringing widespread snow to the Puget Sound area.

Wednesday will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine, but still very cold temperatures below freezing. The direct sunlight will help thaw some of our roads, but areas in the shade will still be icy with compact snow. There will also be strong winds in the north sound this morning (Fraser outflow winds) which could lead to more power outages. Wind gusts could reach up to 55 mph. Those calm down this afternoon. Highs will be close to 30 degrees today in the Seattle area and lowlands.

Another round of snow will take aim at Western Washington late tonight and early Thursday morning. Here are the basic headlines:

Late Tonight/Early Thursday – Another round of snow. 1-3" expected with isolated areas seeing more. Snow should end by late morning.

Thursday During the Day – Temps will rise above freezing for the first time since Christmas Day. This will assist in some melting, however any melting will likely make things very icy again overnight as temps plummet.

"The Great Thaw of 2022" begins this Saturday (New Year’s Day) as high temps rise to 40 degrees! Good ol’ fashioned rain returns Sunday afternoon and picks up in intensity Monday and Tuesday.

There are some really important things to remember:

It will still be very cold at night through Friday evening/Saturday morning with overnight lows in the teens and low 20s. Any melting will freeze over. We could see some VERY icy roads the next few days.

Once the rain arrives on Sunday, it’s going to be a slushy mess. Urban flooding is likely for areas where storm drains are blocked by the snow. We should encourage viewers to clear their storm drains.

Other than a chance for some morning flurries on New Year's Day, we should be mainly done with the snow after tomorrow morning. Remember to exercise caution and patience on the roads. We are almost to the finish line of this wild holiday break weather.

