Another round of rain, then a dry stretch

Rain returns to Western Washington for the Wednesday evening commute and will pick up in intensity overnight, but dry weather is right around the corner.

We had a spectacular sunrise this morning. If you missed it, here is what it looked like from our FOX 13 camera in South Lake Union and our Capitol Hill camera.

Light rain will push back into the Puget Sound area around the evening commute tonight. Rain will pick up in intensity overnight and into Thursday morning, eventually transitioning over to showers by Thursday afternoon. This system won't be a big soaker, but we will see mostly rain, not snow, in the Cascades below 6,000 feet.

By Friday morning, we are drying out. Patchy fog is likely in the morning hours Friday through the weekend. If we can break through the fog this weekend, we should be seeing some afternoon sunshine. The dry streak will likely continue through the middle of next week.

