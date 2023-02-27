Seattle weather: Another round of light lowland snow possible Tuesday morning

Early snow showers in the south sound and on the coast Monday will transition to light rain showers the rest of the day for the Puget Sound area.

There will be plenty of dry times as well, with high temperatures still struggling to get out of the low 40s.

The cold air mass will bring Western Washington another chance of snow late Monday night into Tuesday morning as a low pressure system moves onshore. A trace to two inches of wet snow is possible again Tuesday morning, but it should quickly melt on the roads after sunrise. Showers could persist into the afternoon, with a possible convergence zone developing over Snohomish County. This is a changing forecast and will be updated this evening, but be prepared for the possibility of a rough morning commute tomorrow.

With Sunday's snow, we now have 8.1 inches of total snow accumulation this winter. We could add to that Tuesday and later this week.

If you're on the hunt for a dry day, Wednesday looks like the best day this week with mostly cloudy skies. Showers return Thursday through Saturday and rain/snow mix is possible Friday and Saturday mornings. There is no sign of a significant warmup for at least the next 10 days.