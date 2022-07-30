Another round of 90s Sunday, then we finally cooldown to near normal this week!

We're starting to sound like a broken record here folks! Today marks day five at 90 or above! That ties the only two previous streaks in 1981 and 2015. Official records date back to 1945 when stats were first documented. We have a rare opportunity to make the streak push to a sixth day Sunday with highs forecast at SeaTac in the low 90s again! Stay tuned!

SeaTac isn't the only city setting records today… Olympia blew past today's record of 97 in 1965, landing at 99! The heat certainly firing up in the South Sound!

We're looking at one more day of extreme heat for the region with high pressure controlling the forecast. Sunday highs will run into the upper 80s and low 90s west of the Cascades with triple digits forecast again to the east where records continue to be broken.

The excessive heat warning and heat advisory are set to expire late Sunday night as onshore flow will increase helping to cool temperatures Monday into the 80s.

By Monday afternoon a few thunderstorms could pop up over the southern Cascades triggering heavy downpours. Some of these cells could produce small hail and lightning.

By early Tuesday strong onshore flow will help drop temperatures into the 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday look dry and mild with highs in the mid 70s. By Thursday, a weak disturbance will give us our first real shot at a few showers. Highs land below normal near 70.

Next weekend looks nice at this point! Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs only in the upper 70s to near 80! Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Foothills, Mountains, & Central WA Forecast