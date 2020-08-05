Another perfect August day, rain on the way tomorrow

Today will be sunny and seasonally warm - upper 70s to near 80 - a perfect August day. Normal for Seattle is 77. Overnight, clouds move on shore and we'll wake up to some rain tomorrow morning.

Our Thursday will start out with rain that tapers off in the afternoon. It'll be considerably cooler, with highs trying to hit 70. Refreshing, I think!

Friday starts out with clouds and clears out nicely in the afternoon. Highs will be around "room temperature" (72 or so). Nice.

Our weekend looks splendid -- mostly sunny with highs in the comfortable mid 70s.

Enjoy!

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott

It's Waterfall Wednesday . . . check out the beautiful Narada Falls at Mt. Rainier!