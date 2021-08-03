Another hazy day for Western Washington, but rain is on the way

Expect hazy sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the low/mid 80s.

The sun put on a show as it rose this morning. This shot is from our Lumen Field camera. It looks like the sun is being lifted up by that crane. Or maybe it's honoring Simone Biles and doing the balance beam on the crane. The color is a lovely/creepy shade of red because of the smoke particles in the air.

Today will be another challenging day in Central and Eastern Washington. There is a HEAT ADVISORY today and tomorrow for temps getting into the triple digits. And there is an AIR QUALITY ALERT for all of Central and Eastern Washington due to the smoke from the fires that continue to burn. The red dots indicate "unhealthy" air. The purple dots near Winthrop indicate "hazardous" air. The green dots in Western Washington indicate "good" air. But there are a couple of yellow dots indicating "moderate" air near Lacey/Olympia and near Lynden, at the Canadian border.

Tomorrow and Thursday will be similar to today with hazy sunshine and highs in the low/mid 80s.

THEN, drumroll please, it does look like some rain on Friday! This will end our long dry streak. And it'll be cooler, with highs only around 70. I can't wait!

Saturday morning, there is a slight chance of a shower, then we dry out and top out in the comfortable low 70s.

Sunday and Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the 70s.

With hazy sunshine and highs around 82 for Seattle, it's a Waggin' Tail Day for the Pet Walk Forecast.

And here's a wonderful photo of a stand-up paddleboarder with a ferry and the Space Needle in the background, from viewer Noelle who lives in Manchester. She took the photo from a kayak.

-Meteorologist M.J. McDermott

