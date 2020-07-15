Another day of summer sun + heat

High pressure in control today delivering some nice sunshine and a bit of summery heat.

Yesterday was our 11th day of 80 or warmer. Today will be day #12. So, if you liked yesterday, you'll love today. Temps again near 80 and winds picking up a bit this afternoon out of the N/NW which can take a bit of the edge off the heat. Even coastal folks will see some sun today. High temps on the eastern side of the Cascades will get a bit warmer near 90 in most locations. Tonight a gradual cool down with a sunset at the very late 9:02p. Overnight some clouds invade Western WA but well after midnight.

That changes tomorrow with a bit of a marine push with some clouds mixed in and a slight chance of a late day sprinkle or shower, especially up to the north. Friday's clouds and potential showers is just a one day thing-- sunshine returns for one of our best weekends in a month and a half with lots of blue skies and what looks like our longest stretch of warm weather this summer so far.