Another day in the 70s before heating up into the 80s to start the week.

Another round of sunshine with a high of 77 Saturday. This is the third day in a row we landed at 77 at SeaTac.

Overnight clouds stream in off the coast with temperatures cooling into the mid to upper 50s.

If you're heading to the Mariners matinee game at TMobile Park look for temps in the mid to upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies.

And just a couple of hours later at Lumen Field another huge rivalry match kicks off at 3pm between OL Reign and the Portland Thorns. Skies will continue to clear throughout the match from mostly cloudy to partly sunny.

Sunday highs around Puget Sound top out in the low to mid 70s again. The coast and mountains are slightly cooler, landing in the mid 60s.

Get ready for the 80s Monday and Tuesday! We've only been there once so far this year and that happened back on June 25th when we hit 87.

Don't worry if you're not a fan of the heat….we cool back down Wednesday to near 73, and we'll stay in the 70 zone into next weekend

Have a great rest of the weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Foothill, Mountains, & Central WA Forecast