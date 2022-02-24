Another cold and icy night for some

We reached a high of 40 degrees this afternoon. That's 11 degrees below average, but at least are afternoons are "warming" up. The good news is this trend will continue through the 7-day forecast.

A look at tonight's sunset taken at Discover Park:

Now, even though our afternoon high share gradually warming - our overnight lows continue to plunge. We won't see record-breaking overnight lows tonight, but it'll still be frigid! Bundle up tomorrow morning and watch out for some icy and slick spots.

The good news is high pressure builds in, and we'll have some nice weather tomorrow. Highs will peak in the upper-40s under sunny skies. It should be beautiful, so get out there and enjoy!!

Here is a look at tomorrow's forecast:

Changes arrive on Saturday as the cloud cover rolls in and rain chances/mountain snow increase.

Have a good one!