Another active night on tap for weather

Rain chances are going to increase overnight. Most of us will be sleeping while this happen because it'll spike after midnight and quickly weaken through your early morning commute. We'll have a wave of energy roll through, sparking this activity. Expect some moderate rain across the coast, lowlands, and foothills.

Of course, the High Wind Warning is still in effect. This is where we can continue to expect gusty conditions overnight with the possibility of brief winds up to 60 mph.

The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect right now. It has already impacted our passes! For example, Stevens Pass is currently closed at this hour due to a snow slide. Watch out for changing conditions overnight and into tomorrow as the snow accumulation adds up.

We'll continue with spotty showers in the forecast tomorrow afternoon but we're also expecting some sunshine! Have a goodnight and be safe.