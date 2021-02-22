An atmospheric river is targeting the Northwest

An atmospheric river -- a long plume of moisture from the Pacific -- is pointing right at us, bringing us rain at times.

Temperatures are mild today, around 50 (which is normal for this time of the year), so we are starting out with rain in the mountains with a snow level of around 4,500 feet. Rain on top of so much snow has caused a high avalanche danger in the mountains. There is an Avalanche Warning for the Cascades and all three major passes are still closed.

There is also a Winter Storm Warning for the Cascades starting at 4 p.m. this afternoon. Another foot or two of snow is expected through tomorrow night. Great news for skiers, not so good for travelers.

In the lowlands, it's rain at times today with gusty winds at times. Highs will be mild, up to the low 50s. Normal for this time of the year is 51.

TOMORROW looks like rain at times also, still kinda breezy, and highs in the upper 40s. Mountain snow continues.

WEDNESDAY looks dry and mostly sunny at this point. Take advantage of the one dry day this week, because rain returns on Thursday & Friday.

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott