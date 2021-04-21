Amazing April turning cooler and wetter soon

Amazing weather continues!

Some morning clouds/fog but nice sunshine this afternoon. Some high clouds look to drop down from the NW this evening, but we'll stay dry. In fact, today will be our 11th dry day in a row. Highs again about 10-13 degrees above the average of 59.

With high pressure off shore, we'll see more clouds drop down from the NW getting into tomorrow. That marine air will help to cool us down into the 60s for Thursday. Friday raindrops develop along the coast by the late afternoon and inland around Puget Sound as we get into the evening.

Saturday looks like the wetter of our two weekend days. Passing showers for both Sunday and Monday. What you'll really notice is the drop in temps back down into the 50s. What a difference a week makes. near 60 will be a far cry from last weekend near 80.

Advertisement

We'll be soggy with some seasonal temps for the beginning of next week. Not only do we need some rain, washing the pollen out of the air will be nice for allergy sufferers too. -Tim Joyce

Q13 WEATHER RESOURCES:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 Weather and News Apps

WATCH: Forecast and Radar

READ: Closures and Delays

CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map

INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo

FOLLOW: Lisa Villegas, MJ McDermott, Tim Joyce, Erin Mayovsky and Grace Lim