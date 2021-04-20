Amazing April dry stretch continues

Amazing April continues. Mild temps in the morning with some marine layer clouds working a bit inland. Still persistently pleasant in the afternoon with hazy sunshine. Highs again near 70.

Today will be our 10th day in a row of dry weather. 66% through the month of April, but we've only seen 9% of the average rainfall.

A bit more marine influenced air moves in Thursday ramping down our temps into the mid 60s Thu/Fri. Changes ahead by late week when Pacific fronts finally muster enough energy to drive out our mild conditions late Friday into Saturday.

Seasonal norms near 60 will feel chilly compared to where we’ve been, but 59 is actually normal for this part of spring.

Earth Day is Thursday, which also for Seattle marks 14 hour long days. -Tim Joyce