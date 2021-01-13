All calm after the storm with dry conditions through Thursday night.

All quiet compared to yesterday's wild wind and rain. Look for dry conditions through Thursday night.

And even though we're going to stay dry, we're still under Flood Warnings and Watches through this week. Heavy rains the last couple of weeks have area rivers running high and fast. Here's a look at some of our weather alerts:

Thursday night into Friday our next weather system arrives. We'll pick up a little more rain in the gauge. As of today we have 7.53" of rain recorded at SeaTac with more than half the month to go still!!! The normal rain average for the whole month of January is 5.57" with the all time record rainfall for January is 12.92" in 1953. So we will see if we inch closer to the record as we continue through the month. Stay tuned!

By Friday midday we'll be dry again through Saturday evening. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures landing in the upper 40s to low 50s. By late Saturday night into early Sunday the next weather maker rides in off the coast. Showers will last through just after lunch time. Durning this time the mountains will pick up a little fresh snow too.

We'll stay dry again through Tuesday evening when showers start to drop in from the NW Coast lasting through the morning commute on Wednesday. Temperatures will remain near our seasonal averages, 47 as the high and 37 for the low.

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster