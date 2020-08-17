After Record Heat Over The Weekend, Gradual Cool Down This Week

Good Monday morning! After record heat over the weekend, we will see a gradual cool down this week thanks to onshore flow and some rain on the way. Today will still be warm though with highs near 86 degrees. If you want to escape the heat, head to the coast, where highs will be in the upper 60s.

Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisories are in effect for Eastern Washington. Take all precautions of staying cool and hydrated. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Douglas and Okanogan Counties from 2pm-7pm due to hot temps, gusty winds, and low humidity.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs a bit cooler near 81. Then we'll be in the 70s by midweek. A front will approach late Wednesday bringing rain Thursday and Friday. The front looks to exit the region just in time for the weekend! Saturday and Sunday look sunny and highs will be near the norm at around 76 degrees! Enjoy!

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim