After a sloppy week start to the week we're finally drying out and calming down.

Happy weekend all! Today not so bad around the region. Some of us seeing a little more cloud cover than others, but all in all most of us were mainly dry. Highs around Western WA slightly cooler than average again with SeaTac hitting 47, just five degrees off the mark for this time of year.

Overnight temps will fall to near average in the upper 30s to low 40s with some spots dropping off as low at 34 for Shelton. Brr!

Our friend high pressure will help keep us mostly dry over the next several days. Snohomish and Skagit Counties may wake up to a few sprinkles Saturday morning, but those will wrap up pretty quick! Highs this weekend hang in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The dry conditions will make clean-up effects a little bit better for folks in the North Sound who are starting to rebuild and clean up after major flooding. The river stage map below has many of us back into the green zone meaning "No Flooding" along with yellow "Near Flood Stage", which is great news.

The Washington Huskies are on the road this weekend in Colorado. Kick off in Boulder set for 12pm from Folsom Field. The Dawgs will play under mostly cloudy skies with temps in the low 50s.

And our Seahawks host Arizona Sunday. The Hawks too will see dry conditions at Lumen Field. Kick off set for 1:25pm with temps near 47 but grab an extra jacket if you are pre-game tailgating… it will be a bit chilly early Sunday. #GoHawks

The start of the week puts a few showers back into the forecast late in the day Monday with some showers lingering, mainly for the North Sound Tuesday. At this point Lumen Field looks dry for the Sounders FC who host RSL in the first playoff game. Kick off set for 7:30pm.

We'll stay dry for the most part Wednesday, with a chance for a stronger system to push in just in time for Thanksgiving. We shall see as models are not in total agreeance right now. Stay tuned!

Have a great night all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

