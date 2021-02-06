After a gusty day winds finally relax, but mountain snow continues to dump in the Cascades.

We're still seeing some decent wind gusts out there tonight. The winds should settle down overnight, but boy was it gusting earlier today. Check out some of the region's peak speeds.

As winds calm down lowland showers will dimmish overnight too. The mountains though will see a good dose of fresh powder again. Here's a look at 9am Sunday morning as snow continues to fly through the Cascades. A "Winter Weather Advisory" remains in effect until 10am tomorrow morning. Please be careful when traveling over the passes and be sure to check in with WSDot: https://www.wsdot.com/traffic/passes/default.aspx

WSDot plans to shut down Stevens Pass from 4am-6am tomorrow for Avalanche control.

Here's a look at snow totals for the Cascades through Monday at 5pm.

Now to that cold "Artic Blast" dropping into the region delivering very cold temperatures. Highs next week will be lucky to hit 40 and lows plummet into the 20s and some of us will dip into the teens.... like Western Whatcom and Skagit. The cold air will stay with us through next weekend.

Our extend forecast has us drying out for the most part, but don't be surprised if a few weak disturbances clip the area producing some light snow flurries mid week. Nothing really to get excited about, just a few flakes here and there if we get a little precipitation.

Next week will not only feature frigid cold temperatures, but beautiful blues skies around the state! Bundle up and keep the sunglasses handy!

Have a great rest of the weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster