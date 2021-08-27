After a damp Friday, the last weekend of August will be spectacular!

We're getting a few light showers on the morning commute. We'll clear out and see a little sun this afternoon and top out below normal, but still comfortable. Normal high for this time of the year is 76. Highs today will be in the upper 60s to around 70 today.

Our last weekend of August will be lovely – mostly sunny with highs around normal, mid 70s.

Tropical Storm Ida is south of Cuba this morning and the current forecast track has it hitting the coast of Louisiana on Sunday. It looks likely to intensify to a hurricane as it gets into the warm waters of the Caribbean and could be a major hurricane, a Category 3, as it hits New Orleans on Sunday. Sunday is August 29th, and on that day in 2005, Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans as a Category 3 hurricane.

Next week looks pleasant as we bid farewell to August and hello to September – partly to mostly sunny skies and highs around 70.

With afternoon clearing and highs close to 70, it's a Waggin' Tail Day for the Pet Walk Forecast.

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott