Active weather will deliver more rain, wind & mountain snow.

Happy Thursday!

So far today some areas to the north already seeing power outages due to winds gusting 20-40mph. The rain and wind will relax later today before the next round of sloppy weather heads our way. Because of the heavy lowland rain and snow across the mountains we are keeping an eye on our hydrologic outlook. We expect minor to moderate flooding around the region. Particularly watching the Skokomish River near Potlatch in Mason County. With so much rain area rivers will rise spilling over banks for some localized flooding.

Along with rain we have mountain snow through the Cascades. A "Winter Weather Advisory" in effect through midday above 3,500ft. Traction tires are required and most likely will be through the rest of the day for nearly all our passes.

Look for another 4-8 inches of fresh powder on the slopes. Snow, not only a factor, but the winds will also continue to kick up through the Cascade gaps today.

Advertisement

We will get a break this afternoon into tonight before the next round of rain and wind head our way.

Rain picks up again late tonight into the overnight ours of Friday and really gets going Friday for the evening commute. Expect heavy rain at times with another dose of mountain snow.

Plus, if the rain and snow aren't enough for you we kick the winds into full gear too. Check out some of our futurecast wind gusts for Friday afternoon. We expect winds to gust between 30-55mph.

Rain will continue through the weekend... in fact at this point it looks like we'll see a huge plume of moisture move into the area. Widespread, heavy rainfall at times will push some of our rivers above flood stage again. Winds will be a factor too, especially at the coast. Highs will continue to soar above our seasonal average of 45 into the low to mid 50s. Overnight sit in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday we welcome in the Winter Solstice very early, at 2:04am! The good news... we'll see just a wee bit more daylight as we move through December with our sun setting at 4:30pm by the end of the month.

At this point models are trending towards some drying as we get into next week! Stay tuned!

Have a great day! ~Erin