Soggy start to 2021: Active weather to start the New Year

For your New Year's Eve, we're seeing the weather calm down a bit. Rain is tapering off, winds are calming down, mountain snow is lightening. We'll top out close to 50.

And, if we could go to the Space Needle tonight, it might actually be dry (but there is a chance of showers).

Tomorrow, we start out pretty quiet, but weather ramps up quickly with lowland rain, mountain snow and winds kicking up again. It'll be mild of January, with highs in the low 50s. The snow level will be higher and Snoqualmie Pass might get rain, while upper elevations get more snow.

Saturday looks active with rain, heavy at times, mountain snow, breezy-to-windy conditions, and high surf on the Pacific coast. Highs around 50.

Sunday through Wednesday, I'll just broadbrush it and say, "Rain at times, mountain snow at times, and temps topping out in the upper 40s."

A soggy start to 2021. Nonetheless, Karl here looks dapper in his New Year's Eve bowtie!

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott