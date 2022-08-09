Seattle weather: Chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday

Tuesday turned out to be a gorgeous day! Clouds took a bit of time to burn off, but when they did, we saw plenty of blue with a high of 76 at SeaTac.

We expect partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures are mild, only cooling into the low 60s in Tacoma north with cooler lows to the south.

As an upper-level low shifts closer to the coast into Thursday, we'll see more activity across the region. This moist southerly flow will generate potential thunderstorms for the coast and mountains mainly, but we can't rule out any popping up over the I-5 corridor.

The biggest threat with these storms is dry lightning and this is why there is a Red Flag Warning up for most of the coast, over the Olympics, and portions of the Central and Northern Cascades.

Eastern WA remains under Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings which is not good news for crews battling fires across the region.

We do not expect a widespread rain event Wednesday, but instead, just pockets of showers before we dry out. Highs on Wednesday drop into the low 70s.

By Thursday, our low will push offshore, helping to reduce convective activity. Look for mid-level clouds to give way to afternoon sunshine. Highs jump into the low 80s. We'll experience similar conditions Friday.

Saturday a weak disturbance will help cool temperatures and bring a slight chance of a few showers. Highs fall below average by a few degrees.

The second half of the weekend and into next week is looking nice with highs rebounding into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Have a great week all! ~ Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

