Active weather pattern returns Tuesday night

Today is the calm before a series of wet weather systems move through the Pacific NW.

Today cloudy skies with a few breaks of sun here and there. They'll disppaear by the evening commute as rain starts up along the coast. We stay dry until about dinnertime around Puget Sound. High temps are a bit cooler than the normal of 45 for this part of late December.

While the lowlands will get all rain tonight, the mountains will get snow -- and lots of it. We've got a Winter Weather Advisory starting at midnight as snow levels fall low enough to get about a foot of new snow at all of our mountain passes. Higher resorts and elevations get about double that amount. Defintely going to have some low visibility and hazardous travel getting through the mountain gaps Wednesday into the first part of Thursday.

This weather system will be the first of what looks like three or four that will roll through our region. We'll see some dry breaks in between these storms that will last between 12 to 20 hours. The next break could time out nicely for New Year's Eve around Western Washington.

Advertisement

2021 starts out dry, but that dry weather wont last long into Friday's forecast. Rain moves in with a lot more mountain snow for the weekend.

At this early look, it seems we'll get a dry break late Saturday and again for the first part of Monday. But, weather systems can slow down and speed up -- so don't bet the picnic or socially distant walk until we get a bit closer to the weekend.

While the next week's weather will be quite soggy, we'll actually be warmer in our overnight hours with no more frosty mornings for the next week -- and high temps close to 50. -Tim Joyce