Active weather pattern delivers rain, wind and mountain snow!

Get ready for a good round of rain, wind, and mountain snow as we close out the work week and head into the weekend.

Thursday, we kick things off as active weather hits the coast. Showers will push inland to Puget Sound around late morning. By the afternoon look for widespread rain across Western WA with mountain snow in the high country. A "Winter Storm Watch" will go up from Thursday afternoon to late Friday with 1-3' expected through early Saturday.

Snow levels will remain just below pass level through the weekend and into next week. This will keep area resorts happy as they try to build the depth of their snow bases but will be tricky for pass travelers over the next week at times.

Winds will also kick up Thursday into Friday.... mainly along the coast, but also through the Island and North Sound. The coast will also see pretty decent sized waves crashing against the shoreline.

As our soggy weather pattern continues you probably won't notice much of break in between systems.

Friday afternoon into Saturday packs a punch, bringing not only rain and mountain snow, but winds too! Look for gusts at the coast to near 50+ mph with inland burst in the 20-40 mph range.

And here is a peek at futurecast for Friday rain, which is looking very similar to Thursday!

Rain and wind will start to taper some into Saturday and we may actually see some blue skies by late afternoon. Fingers crossed at this point. And if you're wondering what our weather looks like for the "After Dark" match up between UW and Oregon State at Husky Stadium this weekend... here's the 8pm kick off forecast.

Sunday through Wednesday additional weather makers will move into the region. Highs will warm slightly into the upper 40s to low 50s. Snow levels will increase a touch landing between 3,000-4,000ft.

Have a great night! ~Erin

