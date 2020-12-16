Active pattern continues, winter weather advisory in effect through Friday

Our next weather front is quickly approaching and will bring widespread rain, breezy conditions, and mountain snow this afternoon through Thursday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the eastern slopes of the Cascades from 10am today to 4am Friday. That means pass travel will be dangerous. Snoqualmie and White Passes could pick up 4"-8" of snow this week.

Wind gusts will be strongest late afternoon through tonight, especially for the coast and our northern counties where gusts could be as high as 30-40mph. For the Seattle metro area, expect gusts of 20-25mph.

Rainfall totals with this system will bring over an inch of rain through Thursday morning. This could bring the Skokomish River in Mason County to near minor flood stage by Thursday. The Skokomish River is expected to fall to the Action stage through Friday before rising to the moderate flood stage by the weekend. Never drive through a flooded road!

By Thursday morning, expect lingering lowland showers and more mountain snow. Another system will arrive Friday bringing another round of lowland rain, breezy conditions and mountain snow.

A stronger and wetter system arrives Saturday. This will bring moderate rainfall over the weekend and windy conditions. Snow levels will rise to 6,000' by Saturday night.

We'll keep rain chances in the forecast as we start the new work week. Overall highs will be in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

Have a great week!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim