Above normal highs today and through mid week!

A gorgeous end to the weekend. Lots of pretty skies to enjoy after a cloudy start for some. Temperatures for the metro area and to the south soaring above our seasonal norm of 77. SeaTac hit 82, while to the north we saw highs in the mid to upper 70s.

As we start the work week we'll see a similar forecast for the next three days or so. A few morning clouds with afternoon clearing and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

As we push towards Thursday morning we'll bring in the chance of a few showers, mainly to along the coast and to the North Sound. Highs cool off a bit and land near 70. Overnights sit near normal at 56.

The weekend at this point has two different thoughts. One model shows fairly dry conditions with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, while the European model emphasizes a few weekend showers with highs near 75. Stay tuned!

Have a great night everyone! ~Erin

