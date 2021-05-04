Above normal highs and dry conditions on the way for Cinco De Mayo with rain returning late week.

Happy Tuesday!

Not a bad day after showers fell apart early this morning! Highs climbing to near normal for the Central Sound.

Tonight, clouds will increase some with lows falling into the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Clouds will clear Wednesday as ridging builds in across the region giving way to a really nice Cinco De Mayo. Highs will jump some 10+ degrees above normal for some. We're forecasting low 70s for Seattle with upper 70s the farther east you travel. Places like Issaquah and North Bend could push near 77!

Our warm 70 day is short lived as the next system starts to track in Thursday, hitting the coast first with showers to start the day. Inland folks around Puget Sound will see showers by mid-day with breezy conditions too. Winds at the coast will gust at times out of the south up to 25mph with less wind kicking up for areas closer to the city. Highs back off to near average at 63.

Showers taper from King County south as we move into the evening hours. The Islands, North Sound and Foothills will hang on to rain a bit longer.

Overnight most showers hang in the foothills, but by Friday morning we'll have another shot at precipitation. At this point models are hinting that our airmass could become unstable producing a few isolated thunderstorms. As we move through the afternoon chances for T-Storms will decrease. Highs Friday will be the coolest of the week only topping out in the upper 50s. Brr!

We start to dry out for the weekend, but we may see a few light showers brush the area Saturday and Sunday. Mother's Day at this point looks nice... so don't forget to celebrate all the wonderful moms!

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster



