Above-average October warmth and wildfire smoke

We are tracking another weekend of above-average temperatures! Unfortunately, we are also forecasting more smoke.

Highs today will come close to records at Sea-Tac and Olympia. Bellingham will likely soar past an old record, warming to about 74 degrees today.

There is an Air Quality Alert in effect until late Sunday for much of the highlighted places on the map below. In general, air quality will stay at "moderate" levels: this means that the wildfire haze shouldn't impact the health for the majority of the population. However, there could be pockets that drop to "unhealthy for sensitive groups" levels. In isolated places, air quality could even dip to "unhealthy" levels. This is especially possible close to Highway Two, Darrington and east King and Snohomish Counties.



If you are having any respiratory issues or medical sensitivities, experts are advising that you limit time outside this weekend.



More information here:



Washington's Air Monitoring Network Air Quality Program



Puget Sound Clean Air

There is a small chance that air quality could improve Monday and/or Tuesday as winds briefly come from the west and north. However, haze will probably come and go through the end of next workweek (pending fire containment efforts).



Otherwise, there may be some spotty showers over the Cascades on Monday. Tuesday will be noticeably cooler in the mid 60s. Highs jump back into the 70s Thursday and Friday. Sadly, we don't have any soaking rains in the forecast - at least in the short-term.



We are forecasting hazy sunshine for T-Mobile watch parties today and tomorrow! You can plan on sunshine for the Sounders game tomorrow, too.

Let's go Mariners…!!



Have a great weekend,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)