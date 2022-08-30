Above average heat will continue this week, but just how high will we land?

A record-breaking day across the Northwest! The heat pushed the mercury to 90 at the airport-- that beats the old record of 88 set back in 1987.

By hitting 90 on Tuesday, we also tied a record set in 2015 for the most 90+ days in a single year! That's an impressive stat, as we normally only see four 90+ days per year.

Overnight, look for a few clouds to push inland with a chance for fog and patchy drizzle at the coast. Temperatures cool into the low 60s around Puget Sound.

High pressure still controlling our forecast as we cruise through the rest of the week keeping temperatures well above average.

Wednesday highs are forecast in the upper 80s again for the metro area with even warmer temps to the south and into the foothills.

The record to beat at Sea-Tac tomorrow is 92, which was set back in 1987. Our FOX Weather Team is forecasting 87 at the airport.

There is the potential threat for a few thunderstorms to fire up over the crest of the Cascades tomorrow afternoon.

If you're not in love with the heat, there is a system rolling across the area by early Saturday that will cool us down and bring back some cloud cover. We expect highs this weekend to drop into the upper 70s to low 80s. Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster