Seattle weather: Showers coming in Saturday before drying out

We were warmer today than Thursday, but still well below average by about 8-10 degrees for many. The average high temperature for this time of year is now 66. Seattle landing at a cool 57 on Friday.

Overnight, look for showers to pick up into the early morning hours of Saturday. Lows will fall into the mid 40s.

We're continuing with the unsettled spring theme this weekend. A couple of fronts will pass through delivering more rain and breezy winds along with cooler high temps.

Showers will start to fall apart mid-morning Saturday and give way to a drier afternoon.

Early Sunday, the next system arrives spreading rain, heavy at times across the area. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the SSW 12-14 mph. Rain will taper to showers before drying out.

For folks wondering how to dress for the Sounders vs Loons match at Lumen Field Sunday, bring a rain jacket. Expect some showers for the 1 p.m. kick-off with a drier second half. Highs Sunday land near 60.

We start the third week of May dry, but rain will push back into Western WA by midweek. Highs fall from the 60s over the weekend to near 50 Wednesday as a stronger front tracks inland. Enjoy!

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast