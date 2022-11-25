A wet Black Friday in the Puget Sound area

A wet system will push rain into Western Washington on Friday with temps cooling as the day goes on.

The heaviest rain will hit late Friday morning into the early afternoon.

Snow levels will drop in the Cascades from about 7,000 feet to 3,000-4,000 feet later today. Most of the precipitation will come down as rain, but if you are traveling over the passes, you may want to leave in the morning hours Friday, or you'll need to prepare for winter driving later this evening.

Saturday brings a stronger frontal system, which will bring rain and gusty wind at times Saturday evening. Saturday's precipitation will fall as a rain/snow mix to start on Snoqualmie Pass, but it will transition to snow by Sunday morning.

A very cool airmass will hit the area next week, sending snow levels to the surface at times. We will be keeping a close on the chance for some flakes in the lowlands, so stay tuned!