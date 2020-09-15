A week of wildfire smoke and more still ahead

It's been a week since we woke up to wildfire smoke choking Puget Sound air and parts of Washington State too-- all from wildfires in Central Washington. It's been worse for longer in Oregon and California, but winds pushed that most of their smoke out to sea and stacked a cloud of it 10,000 feet on top of the Pacific Ocean. That mountain of smoke washed back inland over us in Western Washington on Friday. This morning we're looking at a lot of places still seeing Air Quality Index numbers show many places still have an AQI above 300-- which is considered hazardous.

The weak weather system over us now is bringing a few light passing showers, but certainly not the relief we need and were hoping for. We'll see temps a lot like yesterday, in the upper 60s and low 70s. If your phone is telling you it'll be near 80 it's because it would be if you could get above the smoke-- which none of us will be able to do here at near sea level. The computer forecast models have a hard time calculating for how much the smoke layer bounces away the sun's rays. As a result, we're significantly cooler than we would be without the smoke.

Every single raindrop can cling onto several thousand particles of wildfire smoke on its journey from the cloud to the ground. So the more rain, the more scouring out we'll see of our skies. A developing weather system well offshore looks a bit more promising to bring in both some winds to mix out the smoke and the rain to pull it out of the air.

The bad news is that it doesn't look like it will arrive until late Thursday, early Friday. While I think we'll slowly improve air quality a bit every day for the next few days, we're still under an Air Quality Alert for hazardous and unhealthy air until Thursday at noon. I could see that advisory being extended again into Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, I'm cautiously optimistic that many places could see air quality improve back to Moderate.

If all goes well with this scenario, the air quality could improve by Friday afternoon and we could clear out the skies even more with any Saturday showers. So, potential blue skies in the forecast as we get into the Seahawks home opener on Sunday. Temperatures will be near the seasonal high of 71 most afternoons and overnight lows in the seasonal 50s.

This is the last weekend of summer. The fall equinox is next Tuesday when the whole planet sees 12 hours of day and 12 hours of night. -Tim Joyce