A weak system will increase showers early tomorrow
SEATTLE - Changes are upon us! Showers will increase early tomorrow morning along with some light mountain snow. Accumulations will be low, but it will make for a dreary day. Luckily, the activity will quickly taper off, and we'll clear up completely by Wednesday.
Here is a look at your forecast for tomorrow:
A weak frontal system will trigger some widespread showers/mountain snow. Expect (most of the area) less than .10" of rain accumulation and between 2-4" of light snow through the passes. We'll kick off the day with widespread activity then dissipating in the afternoon/evening.
Here is a look at the timeline:
Once we clear out, the winds will increase, and Wednesday will be sunny and breezy. We'll have to get ready for some cold weather as well. Check out those overnight lows on Wednesday! 29 by the time we wake up on Thursday. Sheesh!
Have a good one!
