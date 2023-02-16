Seattle weather: Weak system sprays a few showers into the region

Cooler than average temperatures Thursday across the region. Not surprisingly, we only hit 45 at the airport after a very cold start to the day.

Light showers will move in overnight but start to fall apart during the morning commute.

Snow returns to the mountains, and it will be heavy at times Friday. Know the conditions before you head out over the Cascades.

Friday morning promises to be much warmer out of the gate with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s from the coast to the foothills. The mountains sit in the mid-20s.

By 8 a.m. Friday, showers fall southeast and stall out over the mountains before drying up mid-afternoon. Highs land on the cooler side for Puget Sound in the mid-40s.

Snow continues to be the weather story for the Cascades on Saturday with just a few light showers for the lowlands. Highs for the metro area land near 45.

Here's a peek at snow levels in the high country over the next few days: Saturday winds kick up with gusts up to 25 mph out of the west.

This will make for poor visibility at times while traveling through the mountains.

A stronger, more organized system hits the region Monday just in time for President's Day pushing widespread rain from the north. The mountains will see another shot at snow. Highs near 48 for Seattle.

Tuesday gets a little interesting as a deep low digs into the area pulling down cold air. Temperatures drop to near freezing overnight into Wednesday and continue to knock off even more into Thursday.

Snow levels fall to 500 feet. We may just see some snow flurries early Wednesday before drying out some.

Highs next week are cool each day landing well below normal.

And if you think highs look cold, check out these overnight lows! We may see some pipes freezing across Western WA! Next Friday, Feb. 24, we're forecasting a low of 19!

Stay with your FOX Weather team for all the latest details around this evolving forecast next week! Enjoy!

Have a great end of the week! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Coast Forecast

*Mountain Forecast