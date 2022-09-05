A warm start to the work week

Get ready for a warm-up tomorrow afternoon! Temperatures will rise about 5 degrees (today we reached a high of 75) under sunny skies. As the summer heat continues this week, let's take advantage!

As we heat up, our fire threat elevated in the Cascades. A *Red Flag Warning* goes into effect tomorrow as the humidity drops and temperatures rise. Let's be mindful as we continue with this summer weather and prevent any wildfires from sparking.

The big weather story will be the weekend heat in the 7-day forecast! Temperatures will bobble throughout the week, and peak on Saturday. As we begin to heat up on Friday, the wind speeds will kick up slightly. Overnight lows will remain fairly consistent as afternoon highs fluctuate with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

I know the warmth is continuing this week but don't foregut that Fall is just around the corner!

Have a good one!