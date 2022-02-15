A very dry first half of February with no soaking rain in sight

A ridge of high pressure offshore will keep the Puget Sound area cloudy but mainly dry through the end of the week.

It will be much drier Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and highs a bit cooler, in the mid 40s. The best chance for sunshine will be in the south sound and on the Olympic Peninsula.

We’ve had a really dry February in Seattle so far. In fact, it's the 3rd driest first half of February on record at SeaTac. With under ⅓ of an inch so far, SeaTac is well below the typical 2" it would see on average up to this point.

I looked into the climate data to see if a really dry February meant we’d also have a really dry March. Turns out, in the top driest Februarys we have recovered nicely with near average rainfall in March (4.10" is average for March). La Niña is likely stretching into May this year, which will hopefully be a good thing for snowpack and water reserves… we’ll see.

Other than some patchy morning drizzle the next few days, the Puget Sound area will stay mainly dry through Saturday with another chance for rain showers on Sunday and Monday. There is no sign of a big storm, lowland snow, or atmospheric river for at least the next 10 days.