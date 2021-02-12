Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
from FRI 10:15 PM PST until SAT 6:00 AM PST, Central Coast
7
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Southwest Interior, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Airport Weather Warning
until SAT 8:00 AM PST, Franklin County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 6:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SAT 1:00 PM PST, East Slopes Northern Cascades
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM PST until SAT 1:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area

A Valentine's Day weekend storm to remember... snow, wind & bitter cold temperatures saturate the region!

By
Published 
Weather
Q13 FOX

Snow sweeping through Puget Sound Friday night

A Weather Alert Day as snow and winds continue to blast Western Washington Friday night and into Saturday. Q13's Erin Mayovsky and Lisa Villegas has team coverage tonight.

Seattle - Happy Valentine's Day weekend all!

Another "Weather Alert Day" in place for Saturday as snow continues to fall across Western WA with freezing rain and sleet at the coast.  We're tracking very dangerous driving conditions along the Central Coast overnight with an "Ice Storm Warning" now in place through 6am Saturday.  

Our winter wonderland will last through the weekend with the bulk of our snow showers fading away Saturday afternoon, but don't be surprised if we see spotty showers through the evening.  The "Winter Storm Warning" stays with us through tomorrow midday along with a "Winter Weather Advisory" for the North Sound and through the Cascades. Traveling through the mountains will be very tricky at times, especially with temperatures overnight in the single digits.  Make sure to check in with our #Q13Fox Weather App for the latest details.  

Alright, now to our snow totals!  The South Sound definitely seeing impressive totals with snow coming down since yesterday.  Also, Kitsap County in the Hood Canal area totals will climb with less amounts to the North Sound for Skagit and Whatcom Counties.   Here's a look at what our Q13 Weather Team is predicting. 

Our winds have settled down some, but we'll stay pretty breezy for Saturday and this will keep our "Feels Like" temperatures very cold.  We expect highs to climb into the mid 30s Saturday, increasing to the upper 30s Sunday and finally jumping back into the low 40s to start the week.  As the warm ocean air fights to push inland our cold air sitting over much of Western Wa will try to hang on, but what we'll see is a snow/rain mix the deeper we get into the weekend.  Sunday has a chance of snow, but by the end of the day warmer temperatures will take over opening the door for more rain to fall.  

As snow melts and we transition back to rain there is the potential for "Urban Flooding" around the region.  Make sure drains are clear of debris.  We expect a decent amount of water to be flowing through neighborhoods and city streets.  

Moving into next week snow levels will start to rise near 2,000ft with temperatures pushing above freezing. We will stay active with a series of systems rolling in off the Pacific. While the lowlands will see rain we expect heavy snow in the mountains. 

Stay safe and enjoy the weather!  ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster