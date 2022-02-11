A sunny Super Bowl weekend for Western Washington

Western Washington is waking up to clouds this morning, but more sunshine is on the way for Friday afternoon and Super Bowl weekend.

Winds have shifted this morning, drying out our air at the surface. This is keeping the fog away to start the day, but we're still looking at mostly cloudy skies. The clouds will part this afternoon leading to more sunshine for Western Washington the second half of the day.

It has been six days since we last saw measurable rainfall. This February is lagging behind with only .21" of rain for the month so far, which is over an inch below average up to this point. I don't expect any rain in the forecast until Monday where .10" to .20" could hit the Puget Sound area. This Valentine's Day rain won't be a big soaker, but we will likely see on and off showers through the day.

We finally got some closure on those heat records from last summer. An official Climate Extremes Committee was formed for Oregon and Washington. They confirmed that on June 29, 2021, a new all-time record was set for Washington. Hanford exceeded the old record of 118° with a scorching 120°. There were also two stations that tied Oregon's all-time record high of 119°.

You can find Washington's report from the group here.

Moving ahead with the forecast, this weekend looks really nice, with lots of sunshine and temps in the mid 50s. The next wet system arrives on Monday, but as that system moves out, a ridge of high pressure will rebuild off the coast starting on Tuesday. Skies will stay cloudy, but we'll likely stay dry through the end of the week.