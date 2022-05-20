A sunny and warmer weekend ahead

Morning clouds will part in Western Washington to reveal sunshine Friday afternoon. This is the start of what will be a beautiful weekend in Western Washington with sunshine and highs close to 70 degrees.

The slow warmup starts today, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Areas around the south sound will make it into the mid 60s.

It's been a chilly spring so far. Only 4 days had highs above normal in April and May, one day was exactly normal, and 43 days had highs below normal. SeaTac has only hit 70 degrees one time this year so far. Compare that to last year where we hit 70 degrees or warmer 15 times through May 19.

The rain has also been impressive this May. Seattle has accumulated almost an inch and a half more than average already, and there is still 11 days to go.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny, with some high clouds rolling in on Sunday afternoon. Sunday also gives us our best shot at hitting 70 degrees over the next seven days. Temps will stay reasonable through the middle of next week, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.