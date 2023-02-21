Seattle weather: Possible lowland snow and colder temps on the way

A strong cold front is making its move across the region. This will drop temperatures, increase lowland snow, and pick up wind speeds at times (not like what we saw Monday night - Tuesday morning). Get ready for a real taste of Winter!

Let's talk snow! Yes -there is a chance of lowland snow to accumulate tonight. As the temperatures drop and the snow level falls, our snow chances increase. Our best shot of lowland snow will happen after 10 p.m. tonight (Tuesday). Here is a look at the snow chances through Wednesday:

Most of the accumulation will happen across the Olympic Peninsula. This is where we have several Winter Weather Advisories go into effect. Here is a detailed look at the winter alerts:

Now, there could be some isolated areas where we could see between 4-6" of snow accumulation. This will take place across the Strait of Juan de Fuca. For example, Port Angeles could see higher snow totals by Thursday morning. Most of the lowlands (South, Central, North) will accumulate less than an inch of snow. However, a light dusting and ISOLATED pockets could see up to an inch!

Here is a look at the NAM model showing us snow accumulation by Thursday morning:

This lowland snow is all possible because of an arctic blast. This will show up in our temperatures over the next few days. Just look at these overnight lows!

In fact, we could be setting a new record-breaking high (record lowest high) temperature! We're set to tie the record low at 23 degrees - and that's not even the coldest overnight low this week! BTW - We'll break Friday morning's (coldest overnight low) low temperature too. The record is 24 degrees, and we're aiming for 21 that morning! Yikes.

This frigid air will continue through parts of the weekend (Mainly Saturday morning). After that, temperatures will slowly increase as precipitation chances return.

Have a good one!