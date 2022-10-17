Seattle weather: A strong cold front hits later this week, drastically cooling things down

We'll be waking up to some patchy fog and cooler temperatures (40s) tomorrow, but we'll clear and warm up in the afternoon! The smoky haze remains in the forecast which is why the *Air Quality Alert* is still in effect until Thursday.

Here is a look at your Tuesday Forecast:

A pattern shift takes hold of our forecast on Friday! This will drop our temperatures significantly and get them back to average (60-58F).

As an upper-level low impacts our region by the end of work week - rain chances return! They'll punch up beginning Friday and remain in the forecast through the weekend.

We have received ONLY .01" of accumulation this month (October) but we're expecting significant totals by the end of the week.

Here is a look at the forecast through the end of the week:

On top of cooler temperatures and rain chances we'll watch the snow levels drop off. By Saturday, they fall to 4,000' and toggle between 4,000-5,000' through the Monday.

I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!