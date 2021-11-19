A stretch of dry weather heading into Thanksgiving week

The showers are mainly done for the weekend around Western Washington and drier sunnier weather is heading our way.

Showers have now pushed their way into Eastern Washington after an overnight soaking and snow in the Cascades. Travel may still be difficult over the Cascade passes this afternoon, but roads are looking better now that the sun is up. High temps will remain cool today, in the upper 40s for most with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

The weekend and Monday look dry and partly cloudy. It will be our first three day dry stretch in a while, with high temps staying around average, close to 50 degrees. Widespread rain returns on Tuesday with showers set for Wednesday and Thursday.

Here's a Seattle weather fun fact for you. It rains more regularly on November 19th than any other day of the year! It has rained 93 times on this date in the past 128 years. Second place isn't even close. Sure enough, it rained today as well.