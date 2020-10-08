A stormy couple of days heading our way!

Happy Thursday!

Get ready to say goodbye to our dry conditions... RAIN is on the way! A shift in our weather pattern will push in heavy rain at times, gusty winds, mountain snow, hail and isolated thunderstorms. Exciting right? Make sure you clear out your storm drains and gutters tomorrow ahead of what's to come late Friday.

The month of October usually kicks off the rainy season around the Pacific Northwest, but so far this month we have not seen any measurable precip, but after this weekend we'll have decent totals across Western Wa. In fact, by the time we push through Tuesday some of us could see anywhere from 2-4". Here's a look at the monthly average and some rain records for October.

Here's a breakdown of when this strong system will hit. By Friday just after dinner we'll see the leading edge of the storm at the coast and by 11pm widespread rain will take over the region. Heavy rain will continue through the overnight hours with gusty winds as well. The National Weather Service has issued a "Wind Advisory" now through Friday evening for the coast and Whatcom, Western Skagit and San Juan Counties. Look for southerly winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Showers will start to fall apart into Sunday mid-day before the next system arrives Sunday night into Monday. Waves of showers will ride through the region delivering more widespread rain and breezy winds. Snow levels will rise from 5,000ft Friday to near 8,000ft late Monday. We will see high elevation snow in mountains. Snoqualmie Pass sits around 3,000ft with Stevens Pass just above 4,000ft... so pass travel across I-90 and U.S. 2 will see just rain but expect very wet roads with poor visibility through the first part of the week.

Our unsettled weather will be the theme into next week as a series of systems march into Puget Sound producing rain and wind. By late week models are suggesting a ridge building back in giving us a break from the elements.

Have a great night! ~Erin

