A split weekend on tap; mostly dry Saturday with another round of rain for Sunday into the work week

Happy weekend all! We made it! Saturday looks like the better day of the two. We're going with mostly cloudy skies sun breaks at times. The central coast will see a little more sun than most of us inland. And don't be surprised if you see some showers pop up in the North Sound from the Islands to the Cascades... otherwise a short dry stretch before the next round of heavy rain comes our way.

The mountains will see snow showers let up except for the southern portion tomorrow afternoon through Sunday afternoon. A "Winter Weather Advisory" goes up at 4pm Saturday - 4pm Sunday for a decent amount piling up. The southern Cascades could see anywhere from 6-12 inches during that time.

Steadier, heavier rain moves in Sunday. It appears an atmospheric river/pineapple express will set up for the second half of the weekend. The plume of moisture will be pointed more towards Vancouver Island on Sunday and then slowly shift south through Monday into early Tuesday. This will deliver a solid shot of rain along the order of 2-4" over the 60-72 hour period.

Advertisement

Winds will also play a role in our sloppy weather Sunday/Monday. Winds will gust at times between 20-40 mph for the lowlands with gust near 50 over the mountains.

This will be a warmer weather pattern, with high temperatures getting into the low 50s. Snow levels on Monday will likely be around 4,000-5000 feet— which will mean our passes in the lower resorts will get rain and not snow. It will also cause our rivers creeks and streams to flow fast and high with snow melt. At this point the only rivers of concern here likely will be the Chehalis in the flood prone Skokomish.

Tuesday features mid-day showers wrapping up by dinner time. We should stay dry and partly sunny for Wednesday with showers arriving back in the forecast later that night. Temperatures will fall off a bit from our warmer highs Sunday and Monday. Highs Tuesday through the end of the week will hang in the upper 40s, slightly cooler than our average of 51.

More rain for Thursday with a chance of showers to start next weekend.

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster