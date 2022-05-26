Memorial Day Weekend forecast: Rain showers expected throughout the weekend

We're almost to the weekend folks! After hitting a high of 66 Thursday, we'll start another cool down over the next three days.

Our cooler & showery holiday weekend is all thanks to low pressure just off the coast. Look for well below-average highs with showers at times Saturday and Sunday.

On Memorial Day, we'll start to turn the corner and warm up as high pressure starts to build back into the region.

As we get out the door Friday morning, temperatures hover near average in the low 50s. Most of us will see dry roads, but there will be pockets of scattered showers.

Here's how Friday lunchtime looks across the area: Most of the precipitations hang over the southern half of the I-5 corridor in Thurston, Lewis, and Cowlitz Counties. Otherwise, just a few light showers here and there throughout the day.

Highs Friday only climb into the upper 50s. That's 10 degrees cooler than normal, but we are gaining more daylight! We're pushing closer and closer to that 9 p.m. sunset!

Saturday, showers will be heavy at times especially for the SW WA Coast and southern counties. At this point models look to keep most showers to the south with a little light moisture pushing north into Seattle by midday.

The good news is we turn the corner and start heading the other way just in time for Memorial Day. This is usually the time of year we kick off our grilling season along with warmer highs. And even though we start to dry out and warm up, Monday highs will hang cooler than average, only landing in the low 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Who remembers Memorial Day 2021? Well, it was a nice day with a high of 80 for Seattle.

High pressure will build back in keeping us drier and warmer through next week. Highs run right up into the low to mid 70s. Enjoy!

Have a great night all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

